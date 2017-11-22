Master Muffler announces its Twelve Cars for Christmas Giveaway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Master Muffler is pleased to announce its inaugural Twelve Cars for Christmas Giveaway to benefit 12 deserving individuals or families throughout Utah. In an effort to give back to the community, Master Muffler is asking its communities to nominate deserving individuals and families through their website www.mastermuffler.net. 12 winners will receive a car that has been restored to excellent condition with donated time and expertise by mechanics at Master Muffler. Selected winners will also receive free maintenance on the vehicle throughout 2017.

Master Muffler is asking residents of Utah to submit nominations through their website through December 10th, with the winners announced on December 12th-19th.

https://mastermuffler.net/christmas-giveaway/