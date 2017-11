RIVERDALE, Utah – A crash left cows running on the roadways in Riverdale and closed parts of the highway.

Weber County authorities closed the I-15 southbound ramp to eastbound I-84 while crews worked to clear the scene.

Officials have not confirmed what led to the crash.

The extent of injuries, both human and cow, were not immediately known.

I-84 Riverdale. Ramp from SB I-15 to EB I-84 is CLOSED due to crash on I-84 bridge, and SB traffic is backing up on I-15 at that point. Consider using alternate routes. — UDOT Region One (@UDOTRegionOne) November 22, 2017