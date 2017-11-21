× West Jordan metal recycling center temporarily closed after fire

WEST JORDAN, Utah – Crews have put out an electrical fire in West Jordan early Tuesday morning.

Fire crews were called to the metal recycling company, Custom Industry, Inc., off old Brigham Highway just before 3:30 a.m.

Investigators said they believe electrical wiring sparked the flames.

Authorities cut the power and utilities and were finally able to get the fire under control.

Officials estimate the fire caused about $40,000 in damage.

The building will not be open Tuesday.