Utah man arrested for stealing kayak from jail he was recently released from

HURRICANE, Utah – A man was arrested and booked in the same correctional facility he had left a month before- for stealing a kayak and other items.

According to police, Daniel Blake Willey was arrested, after authorities noticed several items were missing from Purgatory Correctional Facility.

Washington County Deputies assigned to the facility were reportedly conducting a check of the grounds, when they noticed that items used by Washington County Search and Rescue were missing from their storage area.

According to a report, “Deputies noticed there were drag marks leading away from where the kayaks were stored.” The marks were followed to an area outside of the Purgatory Correctional Facility grounds, where officers found Willey sitting in the missing kayak.

Willey was also reported to have other missing items on his person.

According to police, Willey was placed under arrest, and booked into the very facility he had just stolen from. He is being charged with Misdemeanor Theft.