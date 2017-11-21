× Two children hit by car in South Jordan, one critically injured

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah – Two children, ages seven and nine were injured late Monday afternoon, when a car hit them, leaving one child in critical condition.

According to Sergeant Sam Winkler with the South Jordan Police Department, a car made a left turn onto 5510 West, when he struck two of three kids who were crossing the street in a crosswalk.

One male child was reported to have minor injuries, while a female was airlifted to the hospital with critical but non life threatening injuries.

According to Winkler, the driver of the vehicle stayed on scene, and was being cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian.