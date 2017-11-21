This birdseed wreath could be the key to sprucing up your yard and wildlife this winter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Winter here in Utah can mean a pretty bleak time for your yard. Fortunately, Carly Wood of The Garden Spot has a simple way to get some life and color back into your yard this season.

Birdseed wreaths are perfect for attracting wildlife to your yard while also keeping it active and interesting all season long. They are super simple to make and a great project for kids. Check out the instructions below or you can head over to Carly's blog at www.thegardenspotblog.com for a step-by-step video!

Birdseed Wreaths

1 package Knox gelatin, unflavored

1/2 cup warm water

3 Tbsp light corn syrup, or pure maple syrup

3/4 cup all purpose flour

4 cups bird seed

Coat a donut pan with cooking spray.

In a large mixing bowl, mix together the warm water, gelatin, corn syrup and flour until a thick paste forms. Stir in the bird seed until well blended. Press firmly into the donut pan. (It's a bit sticky! Coating your hands with cooking spray is super helpful.) There is enough batter to just about fill 2 donut pans, or a single bundt pan. You can even make your own "donut" shape with the rest of the batter on a parchment lined baking sheet.

Let sit at room temperature for 24-48 hrs until dry.

Hang from a thick ribbon (smaller strings or ribbon tend to break the birdseed wreath).

*Different molds or shapes can be used to make the wreaths/cakes, not just a donut pan.

