SUU investigating possible health concern involving students and health screenings

CEDAR CITY, Utah - Southern Utah University is investigating a possible health incident involving at least two students who recently provided routine health screenings in Las Vegas.

School officials said two students from the group who helped with the screenings on Oct. 24 reported concerns related to glucose testing in the screening.

The university said the concern involves a finger prick with a lancet, the students and up to four screening participants.

SUU said it has taken preventative measures, including testing and preventive medical treatment, to protect the students.

School officials said the university has been working with the Las Vegas Salvation Army involved in the health screenings to identify and notify the screening participants.

“The health and safety of our students and screening participants is our highest priority,” SUU President Scott L. Wyatt said. “The University is concerned and is taking every precaution to ensure the health of our students and the screening participants while we continue to look into this matter.”

SUU said it will not release details about those involved in order to protect their privacy.

The university said test results may not be available for several months.

