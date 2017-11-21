Recipe: Phyllis Bestor’s Linzer Bars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kurt Bestor's mom, Phyllis Bestor, joined us in the kitchen to show us how to make her famous Linzer Bars! Check out the recipe below! Tickets for "A Kurt Bestor Christmas" are on sale now!

Linzer Bars

1 cup almond flour

1 ½ cups unbleached all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon salt

½ cup packed dark brown sugar

½ cup cold unsalted butter, cut into pats

1 large egg

½ cup raspberry preserves

1 teaspoon grated lemon zest

Preheat the oven to 350 F. Grease a 9-inch square pan and line it with parchment, leaving an overhang on opposite sides.

Spread the almond flour on a sheet pan and bake for 6 to 8 minutes, until it just begins to brown. Remove from the oven and cool.

Combine the toasted almond flour with the flour, cinnamon, salt and brown sugar in a large bowl. Cut in the butter until the mixture forms sandy pieces. Mix in the egg. Reserve 1½ cups of the mixture and pat the rest into the prepared pan.

Mix the raspberry preserves and lemon zest together in a small bowl. Spread the mixture on top of the crust.

Roll out the remaining crust mixture to ¼ inch thick. Cut the dough into ½-inch-wide strips and lay them 1 inch apart on top of the jam. Reroll the scraps as needed to form enough strips to make a grid pattern.

Bake the bars for 25-30 minutes, or until lightly browned. Remove from the oven and cool on a rack.

To slice, loosen the edges of the bars from the pan and use the parchment sling to remove the slab from the pan before slicing.

Makes 24 bars.