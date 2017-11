MURRAY, Utah — Murray Police hope someone can help them identify a man accused of using a stolen check to buy computer equipment earlier this month.

Police said the suspect used the stolen check at PC Laptops, 5300 S State St., on November 9.

Anyone who recognizes the man in these photos (above) is urged to call Det. Yates at 801-264-2548 or dispatch at 801-840-4000. The case # is 17C021462.