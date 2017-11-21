× Lone Peak Police seeking help identifying ‘dressed up’ trespasser

LONE PEAK, Utah – Police are seeking information on a trespassing suspect, who was “fancied up” when she illegally entered a garage.

The Lone Peak Police Department posted a video of what appears to be surveillance footage of a garage. The video shows a woman wearing a dress entering the garage, stepping behind a cabinet and then exiting.

Police are asking anyone with information on the “beauty queen” to contact them on their Facebook.