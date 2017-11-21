FCC to rule on net-neutrality

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - Net neutrality is the idea that the internet should be an open space, where the small fry with a good idea can compete with the behemoth, but social media has erupted with protests about the proposed repeal of regulations enforcing it.

"Bigger businesses with more money would have faster access to the internet and faster access to consumers," said Xmission owner Pete Ashdown, who opposes the proposed rollback.

Those in favor of rolling back the regulations say companies need more freedom, so they can continue to improve internet infrastructure.

Senator Mike Lee supports the move, championed by Ajit Pai, the new chair of the Federal Communications Commission.

"The internet functioned fantastically without so called net neutrality regulations for literally decades, so repealing a year old regulation that appears to be reducing investment in network infrastructure is a prudent decision," said Conn Carroll, spokesman for Lee.

Congresswoman Mia Love disagrees with Lee's assessment, saying the voices of individual Americans are being drowned out.

"I propose that any changes in net neutrality be legislated through Congress rather than unilaterally decided by un-elected bureaucrats," Love said in a statement to Fox 13.