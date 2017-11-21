× CBS News fires anchor Charlie Rose after sexual harassment allegations

CBS News anchor Charlie Rose’s contract has been terminated, CBS News said Tuesday.

An internal memo said the decision “followed the revelation yesterday of extremely disturbing and intolerable behavior.”

CBS suspended Rose shortly after The Washington Post published a 5,000-word story on Monday about alleged harassment, based on interviews with eight women who described “unwanted sexual advances.”

Rose said in a statement that he “deeply apologized” for what he admitted was “inappropriate behavior.”

After the initial Post story came out, other women came forward with additional allegations of sexual misconduct. By Tuesday morning, CBS executives determined that it was impossible for him to return to “CBS This Morning,” the daily broadcast he has co-hosted for the past five years.

CBS did not immediately name a replacement for Rose on the program.

On Tuesday morning’s show, co-hosts Norah O’Donnell and Gayle King addressed the matter in frank detail.

“Charlie does not get a pass here. He doesn’t get a pass from anyone in this room,” King said. “We are all deeply affected. We are all rocked by this.”

“This will be investigated. This has to end. This behavior is wrong. Period,” O’Donnell said.

It is unknown if the network is commissioning a formal investigation into who knew what about the misconduct allegations, and when they may have known it.

A CBS News spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“CBS News has reported on extraordinary revelations at other media companies this year and last. Our credibility in that reporting requires credibility managing basic standards of behavior. That is why we have taken these actions,” CBS News president David Rhodes said in the internal memo.

He also commented that “no one may be able to correct the past,” but “what may once have been accepted should not ever have been acceptable.”

The full memo from CBS News president David Rhodes: