× ‘Want some norovirus with your turkey?’ Virus spreading during the holidays

SALT LAKE CITY – Thanksgiving is upon us, and families all across the country will be gathering together, sharing food, laughs and sometimes viruses.

The Salt Lake City Health Department and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned that Thanksgiving can be a time when noroviruses can be spread quickly.

According to the CDC noroviruses, “are a group of related viruses that can cause inflammation of the stomach or intestines, also known as gastroenteritis (GAS-tro-en-ter-I-tis). This leads to cramping, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.”

The CDC estimates that noroviruses can cause 19 to 21 million illnesses each year in the United States, 56,000 to 71,000 of which result in hospitalization.

Sharing food with friends and family who have norovirus may cause you to get it as well.

So what can people do to prevent the spread of viruses during the holidays?

The CDC recommends that people wash their hands properly, handle and prepare food safely, clean and disinfect contaminated surfaces, and wash laundry thoroughly.

For more information on noroviruses and how to prevent their spread, visit the CDC’s website here.