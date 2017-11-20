Utah Jazz owners help feed thousands of homeless

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - The owners of the Utah Jazz handed out thousands of “assists” Monday morning and afternoon for Utah’s homeless population.

The Miller Foundation donated more than 3,000 meals, and served them at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

200 volunteers served more than 700 pounds of turkey, another 700 pounds of Ham, 50 gallons of gravy, 400 pounds of mixed veggies and 4,000 pieces of dessert.

“You start to recognize a lot of the participants who come,” said Steve Miller, a member of the Miller Foundation. “While we don’t have names, you recognize the faces, and it’s really heartwarming to be able to do this every year.”

After dessert the Miller family also provided hundreds of winter coats, sweaters and new shoes.

“Until we have been able to do away with that need altogether, we are not going to feel like our mission here has been accomplished,” said Miller.

To top off dessert, The Miller Foundation also donated $10 million dollars in matching funds to homelessutah.org.

They encourage everyone to pitch in, and volunteer their time to Utah’s most needy families or donate.

“There is no sum that’s too small,” said Miller. “We had a young man who gave eight dollars, which is a lot of money for a young boy to do.”

Visit https://homelessutah.org/donate-now.