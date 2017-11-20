× Utah Department of Health reminds people to wash their hands

SALT LAKE CITY – Winter weather and the holidays are upon us, and so is cold and flu season.

The Utah Department of Health reminded people to wash their hands with a playful video Monday.

In the video, a woman is seen leaving a restroom without washing her hands, to her coworkers dismay.

It follows the woman as she touches a drinking fountain, elevator buttons, door handles and a cafeteria tray.

Though the video is lighthearted and funny, getting sick is not.

Washing your hands can prevent the spread of the flu, hepatitis A, and other illnesses.

For more information on hand washing and other health tips, visit www.health.utah.gov