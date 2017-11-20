Chefs agree, the worst Thanksgiving side dish is…

As we get closer to Thanksgiving, some of the world’s best chefs are joining in agreement on one thing, what they say is the worst Thanksgiving dish.

The winner (or loser) here is sweet potato casserole.

Chef Michael Symon says there’s no texture and no balance, it’s just sweet and soft.

That’s what the kids like but members of the Professional Chef Community say there’s nothing to like about it.

The PCC has been known to argue over what exactly is in the dish.

One chef says people should just pick a side; it’s either an appetizer or a dessert.