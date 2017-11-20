Above and beyond! Officer unclogs street drains in bare feet during flooding

FREMONT, Ohio — Two police officers in Fremont, Ohio, went above and beyond the call of duty on Friday as it “rained cats and dogs,” according to WJW.

A post on the Fremont Police Department’s Facebook page shows a photo of one officer in his bare feet trying to unclog grates and drains to get water moving on the road.

The Facebook post says:

“Good evening Fremont! As you all know its been raining “cats and dogs” out there today. And we know that with heavy rains we get road closures especially with the leaves everywhere. Well, Sgt Scully and Officer Cashen are out there in their BARE FEET trying to unclog grates and drains to get that water moving off the roadway. If that’s not dedication to public safety right there! Please drive safely today Fremont and be cautious of any water on the roadways! Thank you Sgt Scully and Officer Cashen for going above and beyond instead of just simply closing the road. #FPDproud — with Dean A. Bliss.”