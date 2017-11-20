× 3-year-old girl dies in crash involving semi on I-15

CLARK COUNTY, Nev. – A small child died, and three other children were injured in a car crash in Nevada, according to the St. George News.

Police say the crash occured when the driver of a semi tractor-trailer turned illegally in front of a van. Nevada Highway Patrol responded to the incident, at 4:08 p.m. near mile marker 77 on I-15 in the Moapa Indian Reservation.

The semi driver was northbound in the outside lane, while the van was in the inside lane behind the semi. According to a release made by the Nevada Highway Patrol, the semi driver began braking, and made an improper left turn into the center median, which has signage marked “No U-Turn,” and “Authorized Vehicles Only.”

According to police, the left turn put the truck directly into the path of the van, causing it to crash and become pinned underneath the trailer.

Five people were in the van at the time of the crash.

According to the St. George News, “A Mercy Air medical helicopter crew arrived on scene to transport one of the van’s passengers, a 3-year-old girl suffering from critical injuries, to Sunrise Pediatrics in Las Vegas.” The girl later died from her injuries.

Charges against the semi driver were pending at the time of the report.