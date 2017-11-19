× LDS missionary killed in Samoa after being hit by car

UPOLOU, Samoa – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the death of 21-year-old missionary Elder Patiole who was struck by a vehicle.

Elder Patiole has been serving in the Samoa Apia mission since December of 2016. According to the LDS Church, a vehicle hit him while he was walking with his companion.

“We are grieved by his loss and extend our prayers and love to his family and loved ones. We pray they will be blessed with peace as they mourn the loss of this valiant young man,” said Eric Hawkins, a spokesman for the Church.

According to the LDS Church, Elder Patiole is from the Macarthur, Australia.