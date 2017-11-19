Head-on collision kills one, injures six

MOAB – Six individuals were transported to hospitals in critical condition following a head-on collision that killed one of the drivers on Saturday night.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the incident occurred near milepost 140 in SR-191 when a southbound Nissan Versa crossed the center line around 5 p.m.

Troopers say a northbound Chrysler Town and Country attempted to swerve into the southbound lane to avoid the collision, but the Versa swerved back into the southbound lane causing the head-on crash.

The driver of the Nissan Versa was pronounced dead at the scene meanwhile all six occupants of the Chrysler were transported to the Moab hospital. Troopers say three were flown from there to St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado and two were transported there via ambulance. The sixth occupant was flown to Primary Children’s hospital.

Witnesses at the scene say they saw the Nissan driving at a high rate of speed and passing recklessly.”

UHP reported that they are investigating if impairment could have been involved in the deadly crash.