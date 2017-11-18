Fatal Millard County rollover might have been caused by icy roads

FILLMORE – 27-year-old Hailey Buh died early Saturday morning and another was injured following a vehicle rollover.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, the 2004 Toyota Highlander was driving along I-15 in Millard County. When it approached a right-hand curve in the road the car began to slip before hitting a mountainside and began to roll.

UHP Troopers say a Buh, the passenger, was partially ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The 33-year-old, male driver was transported to the Fillmore hospital with minor injuries. Police say Buh was wearing a seatbelt, but that it was “not fastened properly.”

UHP says icy roads are being investigated as a possible contributor to the crash.

Utah Highway Patrol has not released the driver’s name, but say both he and Buh were from Layton, Utah.