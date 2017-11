× Vehicle fire slowing traffic in Parleys Canyon

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Westbound traffic in Parleys Canyon has been reduced to one lane after a vehicle caught fire Friday morning.

The Utah Department of Transportation reports the fire is affecting traffic at mile post 132, about one mile east of the quarry.

UDOT expects the scene will be cleared by 1:21 p.m.

