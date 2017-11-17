Suspect arrested after leading police on chase through Sandy

SANDY, Utah – Police have a man in custody who they say led police on a chase through Sandy overnight.

Unified Police said they tried to stop a white BMW because it didn’t have license plates but the driver would not pull over.

Police said the driver almost hit an officer during the chase.

After several attempts, officers were able to spike the suspect’s tires, ending the chase near 10600 S. and 150 E.

Officers arrested the driver, 28-year-old Juan Arias.

He was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for running from police and assaulting an officer.