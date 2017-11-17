Storm brings snow to Utah ski resorts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A winter wonderland fell over northern Utah's mountains Friday.

Snow blanketed the mountain resorts, which is exactly what they needed before their individual opening days.

Some resorts saw a foot of snow by the end of Friday, see below for individual totals:

Snowbird: 12 inches.

Alta: 12 inches.

Brighton: 11 inches.

Snowbasin: 10 inches.

Park City: 5 inches.

West Jordan Bench: 1.5 inches

Alta Ski Resort's new general manager, Mike Maughan, said he had seven inches of snow by 1:00 p.m.

"This is the perfect type of storm," Maughan said. "It’s heavy, dense snow; it’s what you need for the base to mix good skiing. It will give us a great start. Our crews will be able work on that snow. We will supplement that with some snow-making snow."

He plans to open Alta the Monday after Thanksgiving.