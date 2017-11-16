× Police search for suspect accused of shooting man in Taylorsville home

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah – Police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a man inside a Taylorsville home.

Police said the incident may have started as a robbery and ended with a 21-year-old man shot in the leg near 4900 S. 3200 W.

Officers said the shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

The victim said he was at the home hanging out with friends when two armed suspects kicked in the door.

One had a rifle or other type of long gun and the other suspect was armed with a handgun.

Police said the suspects fired at least one shot which left the victim with non-life-threatening injuries.

Unified Police are asking anyone with information to give them a call.