Police looking for missing and endangered girl in American Fork

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — Police in American Fork are asking for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old girl who was last seen leaving American Fork High School on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a statement from American Fork PD, Shanie Marie Fuell functions at an 8-year-old level due to a brain injury.

Shanie was descibed as a Caucasian female with brown hair and blue eyes, 5 feet 5 inches tall and 125 pounds.

Shanie was last seen wearing black leggings, a black cardigan, a white shirt and black boots. Police said Shanie normally wears a cross necklace, charm bracelet and triangle gage earrings.

Call American Fork PD at 801-763-3020 or Utah Valley Dispatch at 801-794-3970 if you have any information that may lead police to Shanie.