Patrons gather for opening night at new Hale Centre Theatre in Sandy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDY – There’s no other theater like the Hale Centre Theatre. The combination of its lights, staging, and advanced audio system are one of a kind.

“This is a sensory overload in storytelling in a way that’s never been done before,” said Sally Dietlein, Executive Producer and Co-founder for Hale Centre Theatre. “This baby swings into action, and the world will see what a remarkable piece we have.”

The new Hale Centre Theater seats 900 customers in a 360 degree wrap-around layout. The flooring operates on a series of hydraulic lifts that can move at incredible speeds.

The 133,306 square-foot theater cost about $80 million, with Sandy City providing $42.7 million in bonds. The other $37 million was provided by donations.

One of the coolest features is the new audio system that will tap into roughly 80 percent of hearing aids, allowing a direct line of sound to the user. One of the designers said it brought tears to the eyes of an elderly man who said he could hear clearer than he had in years.

The new theater anticipates doing more than 700 performances in a year, with adult tickets starting around $34 and kids tickets starting around $18.

Visit the theater's website for details and ticketing information.