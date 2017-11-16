× Professional women’s soccer franchise coming to Utah

SANDY, Utah – A new pro sports franchise is coming to Utah.

Real Salt Lake owner Dell Loy Hansen is announcing Thursday he has acquired FC Kansas City of the National Women’s Soccer League, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.

The team will play at Rio Tinto Stadium beginning next season, which starts in March.

The National Women’s Soccer League has 10 teams in cities including Chicago, Seattle, Portland, Orlando and Boston.

Officials will make the announcement at Rio Tinto Stadium at 11 a.m.