Experts discuss warning signs of eruption at Yellowstone super volcano

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK -- Rumors are rumbling that the Yellowstone super volcano will erupt sooner than expected.

Recent studies suggest the super-eruption will happen in a matter of decades rather than centuries, as previously thought. Scientists say a super eruption would blanket most of the U.S. in a thick layer of ash, sending the earth into a volcanic ice age.

Many of the top researchers keeping a close eye on the caldera are right in our backyard. Seismologists at the University of Utah are working closely with geologists in Yellowstone.

We took a trip to West Yellowstone to put those rumors to the test with the experts, see the video above for the full report.