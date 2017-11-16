A date night destination guide for anywhere in the state

Date nights are highly important for couples. It gives them a break from their everyday routines, a chance to reconnect with each other, the perfect setting to fall in love all over again and an opportunity for adventure.
Amberly Lambertsen, the founder of Davis County Dates, has complied guide complete with perfect date night destinations for Davis County, Utah County, Salt Lake, Ogden and Park City areas. Each selected area has multiple date night ideas that are perfect for any couple go to and enjoy.
Davis County Dates is launching a Date Night Advent Calendar, too, for the holiday season this week, and they will be hosting a giveaway for its launch to help one lucky couple pay for some of their future date nights this holiday season.
Follow @daviscountydates on Instagram and Facebook to watch for the post and how to enter for the giveaway.
Check out some of the Davis County Date Night Destinations below!
Davis County
- Dartside
- Station Park
- Lockbox Mysteries
- Settebello Pizza
- Johnny O's Spudnuts
Downtown Salt Lake
- Macy's Candy Windows
- Temple Square Lights
- Top Golf
- Melting pot
Midway Area
- Midway Ice Castles
- Homestead Crater
- Soldier Hollow
Utah County Area
- Sundance Lift Rides
- The Taste
- The Chocolate
Ogden Area
- Hardware ranch
- Prairie Schooner
- Crystal Hot Springs