A Utah man`s hopes for being freed from a Venezuelan jail now lie with a wealthy shipping mogul who is said to be linked to the country`s socialist government.

According to The Washington Post, Wilmer Ruperti is funding the defense of Utah native Josh Holt.

Venezuelan authorities locked up Holt more than a year ago after he traveled to Venezuela to marry his wife.