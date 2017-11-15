× Utah launches new controlled substance database software to help fight opioid epidemic

SALT LAKE CITY – The State of Utah is launching the newest software version of the controlled substance database Wednesday.

The database records controlled substances handed out in the Beehive State.

Officials said it helps doctors provide safe and efficient care for their patients.

The new upgrades are part of a $550,000 investment in Utah`s effort to allow greater access to patient information and fight the growing opioid epidemic.

Doctors will be able to look up a patient`s 5-year prescription history online, giving a bigger picture of the their medical condition.