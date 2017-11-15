Some big changes are coming to Utah’s fireworks laws

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah State Legislature is considering some significant changes to the state’s fireworks laws, in response to a summer of wildfires.

Rep. Jim Dunnigan, R-Taylorsville, and Sen. Jani Iwamoto, D-Salt Lake City, proposed reducing the number of days fireworks can legally be set off.

From the proposal:

Fireworks would be allowed July 2-5 and July 22-25, instead of July 1-7 and July 21-27.

Fireworks would still be allowed on New Year’s Eve and Chinese New Year’s Eve.

Lawmakers are also proposing hiking the fines for illegally discharging fireworks outside those dates from $750 to $1,000. There would also be a $1,000 fine for discharging fireworks in restricted areas.

The proposed legislation requires better maps to be provided by local authorities to inform people where there are fireworks restrictions. In addition, fireworks stands would also be required to display those maps.

The law would also ease the ability for authorities to seek civil penalties.

