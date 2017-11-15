Rep. Chris Stewart calls for Roy Moore to step aside after sex assault allegations

Congressman Chris Stewart is joining other GOP members, calling for Roy Moore to step aside after sexual assault allegations recently surfaced.
"Well, you know, we made that statement within a few hours of some of these, some of these accusations," Rep. Stewart said on CNN Wednesday. "And I think that was a fair thing to say at that time. We needed to evaluate and collect more information. I think Mr. Moore should absolutely withdraw his name. I don't see a pathway forward for him to be a successful senator regardless, I think he needs to step aside."