Frozen shrimp stored in ‘hospital bucket for vomit,’ mice, roaches shut down Salt Lake City restaurant

SALT LAKE CITY – The Salt Lake County Health Department has shut down a Salt Lake City restaurant after finding 89 health code violations, 36 of which are critical violations.

The dept. said it closed the East Sea Restaurant at 120 N. 900 W. for violations including mice, cockroaches and that the “bucket for frozen shrimp in walk-in freezer is a hospital bucket for vomit.”

Health officials said concerns about food being stored in containers that previously held toxic chemicals, proper employee safety and health training, people living/sleeping in the establishment and employee medications in areas where they could contaminate the food are other reasons the restaurant was considered an “imminent health hazard.”

The restaurant will remain closed until the owner addresses all of the violations and passes a health inspection.

See the complete list of health violations here.