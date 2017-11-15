Former car thief offers advice to Utah drivers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY – It’s that time of year again, where car thefts are on the rise.

“It’s a crime of opportunity; I’m only going to steal something that’s running,” said a former car thief who talked to FOX 13 under the guise of a different name, Ralph Hanley.

“We just went into suburbs and in the morning—5, 6 in the morning—all the cars are running," he said.

Hanley says car exhaust was the easiest thing to be on the lookout for. Utah drivers who try warming their cars and leaving them unintended are the easiest target, he said.

“Just don’t leave your car running," he said. "The biggest flaw is that people think it can’t happen to you. It’s going to happen to you because you left your car running."

Salt Lake City Police say new technology is making it even easier for people to steal cars these days.

“They think, ‘Well, I got my fob in my pocket so, I can go inside because they can’t leave without my car keys,'” said Detective Robert Ungricht with Salt Lake City Police. “As long as the car has been started, they can drive as far as they want until they have to restart the car.”