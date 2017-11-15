BLM seeking public feedback on proposal to expand research into cosmic rays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DELTA, Utah -- The Bureau of Land Management wants feedback from the public on a proposal that would quadruple the size of an international scientific study happening near Delta.

Using clusters of telescopes and surface detectors on the ground, researchers from the University of Utah and around the world are studying cosmic rays, particularly a phenomenon called the "Oh-My-God Particle."

Researchers would like to quadruple the size of the project to 750,000 acres, which would allow them to place more detectors on the ground.

Many of the detectors would go on BLM land, and the Millard County Commission is concerned that will mean less public land is available for other uses like grazing, recreation or economic development.

Fox 13's Lauren Steinbrecher has more on the project and the proposed expansion in the video above.