Salt Lake City Police seek suspect in sexual assault case

SALT LAKE CITY – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect of a sexual assault case that occurred in Liberty Park last week.

According to police, a woman was jogging in the park, when a man approached her with a knife. The suspect allegedly tried to grope the woman, who was able to fight back, cutting the attacker multiple times in the torso and arms.

Police said the suspect was about 5’9″ and 150 pounds. The age of the suspect was unknown. Police say the victim could not make out many details on the appearance of the attacker, due to a lack of lighting in the area.

Salt Lake City Police asked anyone with information to contact them. They said the suspect may have come to work, school or home with cuts on their body that they could not explain.

Police said the woman responded quickly, and was able to defend herself in a very dangerous and precarious situation.

Anyone with information was urged to contact SLCPD at (801) 799-3000.