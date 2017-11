× Multiple people dead after shooting near elem. school in northern Calif.

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities in Tehama County have responded to a shooting near an elementary school, according to KRCR.

A witness near the scene told the local TV station she heard 90-100 shots fired. Another witness claimed to see a white pickup truck drive through the school gate and start shooting.

According to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting began at a home and ended up near the school.

