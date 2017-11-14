× Man shot at West Valley City hotel; no word on suspects

WEST VALLEY CITY – West Valley City police detectives are investigating after reports of a man with a gunshot wound at a La Quinta Inn early Tuesday.

Authorities are trying to figure out the victim’s identity, who may have shot him and why.

Officials have not said if there was anyone else in the room with the victim at the time of the shooting or if they are searching for a suspect.

Police have not said if any weapons have been found in the room.

The victim is in critical condition but expected to survive.

Officers said they are waiting to talk to him to get a better idea of what happened.