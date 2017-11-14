Help give coats to those in need to keep them warm this winter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Thanksgiving season is a time to be thankful for the things that you are able to have as well as a perfect opportunity to help others who are in need.

Fortunately, you can do both by participating in the 11th Annual Check City Warm Hearts Coat Drive. Be thankful for the little things you may be able to do such as lie in a warm bed at night or put on a coat before leaving the house, and help someone out who isn't able to do those same things.

During this holiday season, you can stop by any one of the 30 Utah Check City locations and donate any coats, jackets, sweaters, blankets and other cold weather gear that is in good condition. These items will be given to individuals in need at the Road Home, homeless clientele, and other people who need a source of warmth on a cold winter day.

For more information on the Warm Hearts Coat Drive, visit their website here.