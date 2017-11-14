Davis High marching band to perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Davis High marching band will perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Nov. 23.

Davis High Band Director Stevan Hendricks says they’ve been preparing for the event ever since organizers invited the school in April 2016.

More than 150 schools apply each year for the opportunity; Davis High is the second band in Utah history to be invited.

The band’s final rehearsal is Nov. 15.

Then they will load their trailer with instruments and uniforms so it can make the cross-country trek to New York City.

More than 300 band members, band staff and about 400 friends and family will all fly out Monday Nov. 20.