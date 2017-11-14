A parents survival guide for the holiday season

The holiday season should be a time for cheer, but sometimes for some people, it's not. Actually, 1 in 4 people feel dread about the upcoming holiday season.
Most of the negative emotions towards the holidays comes from money, time and other social pressures such as specific gifts, levels of happiness, or etiquette.
While it may be deemed "The Most Wonderful Time of the Year", Therapist Jessie Shepherd shares some tips on how to survive the holiday season with all of the craziness going on:
- Stick to your budget
- Ask these questions: Want, need, wear, read .No to all these questions, don`t buy it
- Make a list and stick to it
- Keep decor organized
- Plastic Bins & only the important stuff
- Plan ahead
- Give yourself date markers of when things need to be done
- Don't compare to others
- Do your kind of Christmas
- Charity work
- The holiday is not about getting
- Don't pretend to be happy