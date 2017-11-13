Toddlers, teen and adult injured in West Jordan crash at 1300 W. 8600 S.

WEST JORDAN, Utah – Two toddlers, a teen and an adult are in serious condition after a crash in West Jordan on 1300 W. at 8600 S. Monday afternoon.

West Jordan Police said a 16-year-old girl was driving with a 21-year-old woman in the passenger seat and a 2-year-old and 3-year-old in the backseat.

A helicopter flew the 2-year-old to the hospital and the rest went in ambulances.

Officers said the car was on 8605 S. turning left to go north on 1300 W. and had a stop sign.

A West Jordan School District truck was traveling south on 1300 W. when the car pulled onto 1300 W.

The truck, which had the right of way, hit the car.

Authorities said emergency crews has to cut off the car’s roof because the doors were smashed in.

The driver was the only person in the truck and was not injured.

Officials said 1300 W. from 8500 S. to 8900 S. was closed while crews worked to clear the scene.