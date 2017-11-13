× Petition works to change Utah high school mascot that sounds like male anatomy

FARMINGTON, Utah – An online petition has gained more than 2,000 signatures to change the name of the mascot for the new high school to be built in Farmington.

The mascot will be the phoenix, a bird that rises from the ashes in Greek Mythology.

The petition explains, when cheering for the team, no one will say “go, phoenix,’ and instead use the plural form of phoenix, saying “go, phoenices.”

Some say that sounds a lot like a part of the male anatomy.

The petition goes on to say, “there will be a never-ending barrage of references to male anatomy directed at our children.”

Fox 13 News has reached out to the school district for comment and has not yet received a reply.

