High-speed chase ends in Helper with arrest, recovery of $20,000 in stolen goods

HELPER, Utah – A car chase this weekend ended in the arrest of a thief and the seizure of more than $20,000 in stolen construction equipment.

It happened in Helper City when an officer tried to stop a Dodge truck towing a trailer with a Jeep for speeding and reckless driving in Price Canyon.

Police said the driver, 36-year-old Tyson Brett Anderson, didn’t stop and sped off.

Anderson hit a dead-end street near 300 S. and 400 W. and tried to run but officers caught him.

He’ll face multiple charges including possession of stolen property and possession of methamphetamine.

Officers said Anderson, from the Salt Lake Valley area, has a previous criminal record.