Group aims to recruit Mitt Romney for Senate run

SALT LAKE CITY - “If you want good government, you need good people in government,” said republican state Senator Dan Hemmert of Orem.

Hemmert says he’s spent less than $100 dollars to launch the website RecruitRomney.com. On the website, people can add their digital signature in an effort to convince Mitt Romney to get in the race.

“Everyone knows he’s thinking about it, right? This has been pandered around for months,” said Hemmert, calling the signature effort a chance to show Romney how much support he has with Utah citizens.

Hemmert is not the only political figure backing Romney for Senate. State Senator Lincoln Fillmore and state Representative Jefferson Moss also spoke at the launch of the signature gathering effort.

“He knows how to disagree without being disagreeable and I think those are some of the traits we desperately need in Washington right now,” said Moss.

It is unlikely Romney will run unless Senator Hatch retires. Matt Whitlock, a spokesman for Senator Hatch released this statement in response to the Recruit Romney effort.

“Senator Hatch appreciates this groups recognition of what it would mean to ‘lose his powerful voice’ fighting for Utah in Washington. While he has not made a final decision about whether to seek re-election, he appreciates Governor Romney’s pledged support should he decide to run again.”

Whitlock added that Senator Hatch would make a decision about whether or not to run for re-election by the end of the year.

Hemmert said he does not know if Mitt Romney even knows about the RecruitRomney website, but says if there is enough support, at some point they will deliver the results hoping to convince Romney to run.

You can add your name to the list of people calling on Romney to run for senate at RecruitRomney.com