Good or bad timing? Wild turkey visits grill one week before Thanksgiving

STERLING, Utah – A wild turkey was spotted taking a nap in an unlikely and ironic place Sunday.

Ryan Gumbrecht said he came home from hunting, and found the visitor roosting on his grill.

According to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, approximately 25,000 turkeys live in Utah.

Late fall is not only a good time to gather around the dinner table and eat turkey, it is also a good time to see these creatures in the wild.

According to an article on wild turkeys in Utah, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said:

“Right around the Thanksgiving holiday, turkeys start congregating at lower elevations. Agricultural fields, and areas near rivers and streams, are some of the best places to find them. Slopes that are on the south side of hills and mountains are also good places to look.”

Turkey hunting is only legal in Utah during the spring, despite the fact that many Americans feast on them during Thanksgiving.

Grumbrecht said the turkey has come back, and seems to enjoy sleeping on the grill.