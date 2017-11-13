× Body found at Grand Canyon believed to be missing Tooele man

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK — National Park Service officials found a body on Friday, and the body is believed to be that of a Tooele man who was reported missing last month.

A friend reported 39-year-old Michael Legus missing on October 31. Legus had been last seen at Mather Point on the South Rim of the Grand Canyon.

“An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner. No additional information is available at this time,” a statement from the National Park Service said.