3 arrested in Orem with 16 pounds of meth

OREM, Utah – Two Arizona men and one Provo man were arrested Thursday for possessing 16 pounds of methamphetamine.

According to a probable cause statement, authorities were monitoring suspicious activity at a bus stop in Orem. They observed two males carrying a large black duffel bag, who were later identified as Adolfo Parra and Jorge Almonte of Arizona. Officers observed the two individuals getting into a white Dodge with Utah plates.

Police said a traffic stop was initiated on the vehicle, after it failed to properly use a turn signal while turning onto State Street.

The driver was identified by police as Nathan Karner, who according to a statement, “has had previous drug involvements.” Karner was reported to not have a driver’s licence or insurance in his possession.

Police called a K9 unit to inspect the car in order to indicate if there were narcotics in the vehicle.

After the K9 indicated a presence of illegal substances, police asked the passengers to exit the car, and subsequently found 16.768 pounds of methamphetamine in a black duffel bag.

According to police, Karner stated that he was aware Parra and Almonte were carrying a large quantity of methamphetamine, but he did not know the individuals. Karner told police he was instructed to take the men to a hotel, and that he would be paid for the transport.

Parra told police that he did not know that his cousin, Almonte was carrying drugs until he looked inside the duffel bag.

According to police, Almonte stated he and his cousin had left for Utah “in search of snow.”

All three males were taken into custody, and booked into Utah County Jail with multiple Felony charges.

According to a statement police said, “The males have ties with cartels, and are able to post bail. The males are considered a flight risk.”